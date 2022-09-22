New historical mural to be placed in downtown Barry later this year

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - City officials and artists want to bring life and pizzazz to downtown Barry.

The wall on 801 Main St. will have a historical mural later in the year.

City administrator Jeff Hogge said the city was given a $5,000 grant through the county accommodations tax grant program.

“The mural will show a picture of our city founder, Dr. Bell,” Hogge said. “And it’s going to have a lot of history with the apple orchards that were around this area.”

Hogge said this will be the third mural in the downtown.

He said the city wants to keep seeking out opportunities to beautify Barry.

