New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - There is a new riverboat set to dock in Hannibal for the first time this weekend.

The American Symphony from American Cruise Lines will dock on the riverfront this Saturday, Sept. 24.

The ship holds 175 guests and will be traveling up the Mississippi River.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Megan Rapp said the riverboats that dock in Hannibal, like the American Countess which docked on Wednesday, are beneficial to the thriving downtown.

“With their added ship, that means even more dockings, even more people that are going to be coming to Hannibal, enjoying everything we have to offer,” Rapp said. “We are really just looking forward to welcoming more passengers. We still have about 20 riverboat dockings left this year.”

Rapp said the city will hold an inaugural docking for the American Symphony at 9 a.m. Saturday.

There, the Mayor will present the captain with a key to the city.

