Pike County audit report delay causes certain department funding to be withheld

By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The deadline for Pike County’s 2021-22 audit report was on Sept. 22. County commissioner Jim Sheppard said they were not able to get it in on time which he said has put some county funding on hold. He said, particularly the Pike County Health Department could take a bigger hit.

Sheppard said the transition into a new payroll system is to blame.

“The transition of our data to our accounting program is our hang-up,” Sheppard said. “That is what’s held things up and has not been put in.”

Sheppard said the county had put in a request to extend the deadline, however that request was denied.

“The money will still come in once the audit report is submitted,” Sheppard said.

He said at least 30% to 40% of other Illinois counties are faced with the same issues.

Sheppard said the anticipated timeline to have the report in will at the end of December.

