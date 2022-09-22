Rain Possible Friday

Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible through the evening hours Friday.
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Fall-like temperatures will continue for Friday. We are expecting high temperatures on Friday in the upper 50s. In addition to the cool temperatures, we will have cloudy skies and scattered showers. There’s also the potential for a few rumbles of thunder Friday afternoon through the early evening hours. The exact time these showers will exit The region is a little tough to call. I would have my umbrella and rain jacket handy if I was out and about on Friday night. the weather does clear the area by Saturday morning. Saturday should start with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures should rebound significantly with a daytime high temperature near the 80-degree mark. A dry cold front will pass through the region Saturday night and that will drop temperatures down to near seasonable norms next week. High temperatures with a dry forecast will be hovering near the 70-degree mark next week.

