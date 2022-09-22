Senior expo looks to help seniors struggling with current conditions

QUINCY (WGEM) - From food insecurity to inflation, community organizations say there is a lot local seniors are worried about right now.

Douglass Community Services chief development officer Stacey Nicholas said their senior clients are struggling with fuel costs and rising food and utilities prices.

She said they’ve seen more people reaching out for gas cards as well as help from their food bank and utility help.

But she said there are avenues for help available. Nicholas said they will be holding their Senior Expo today, in person for the first time in two years.

“This event helps seniors see what resources are available for them so that they don’t have to run around town to a million different places to get their needs,” Nicholas said.

She said the event connects seniors with medical organizations, private organizations, and volunteer groups to get them help and keep them active.

Those at the Monroe City Senior Nutrition Center said they are glad to be a part of the expo as they are seeing local seniors struggle.

Administrator Diana Hendrix said they deliver meals all over Marion County to seniors and the effects of inflation have been impacting seniors who are struggling on a fixed income, even forcing some to make tough choices between different necessities.

“When we go into their home or are there, there’s things that they don’t have, can’t get for whatever reason,” she said. “A lot of them, between the medicine and the rent and the different things going up, it makes it difficult if they have to give up something. Food is usually the thing that’s the easiest to give up even though that’s very important for them.”

Hendrix said some might give up their medicine as well out of fear of losing their home.

She said events like the Hannibal Senior Expo give them an opportunity to meet new clients and learn from other organizations on what they do to help and make connections with them.

Hendrix said it’s a great networking operation to help meet clients who can pass their information onto those who were unable to attend.

The Hannibal Senior Expo starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m. at the Admiral Koontz Armory.

Seniors are encouraged to come, but all ages are welcome to attend if they are looking for volunteer opportunities or are curious about any information to plan ahead.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.