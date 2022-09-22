WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) Hannibal Pirates Head Coach Jeff Gschwender Offers Thoughts On The Status Of 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - With the countdown to kickoff slowly winding down in regards to Hannibal’s upcoming clash on the gridiron against Mexico High, Pirates head coach Jeff Gschwender cleared the air regarding the status of All-State standout Aneyas Williams.

As WGEM Sports first reported on Monday, the 4-Star prospect did not participate in on the field drills with his teammates on Tuesday. That fueled speculation in some circles regarding his status for Friday’s contest against the (2-2) Bulldogs. Hannibal and MHS are set to go head to head on the turf at Porter Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

