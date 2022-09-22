WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) Hannibal Pirates Head Coach Jeff Gschwender Offers Thoughts On The Status Of 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

MSHSAA Football: (2-2) Hannibal Scheduled To Host Mexico High On “Football Friday Night!”
Hannibal Head Coach Jeff Gschwender Addresses Status Of All-State Standout Aneyas Williams
Hannibal Head Coach Jeff Gschwender Addresses Status Of All-State Standout Aneyas Williams(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - With the countdown to kickoff slowly winding down in regards to Hannibal’s upcoming clash on the gridiron against Mexico High, Pirates head coach Jeff Gschwender cleared the air regarding the status of All-State standout Aneyas Williams.

As WGEM Sports first reported on Monday, the 4-Star prospect did not participate in on the field drills with his teammates on Tuesday. That fueled speculation in some circles regarding his status for Friday’s contest against the (2-2) Bulldogs. Hannibal and MHS are set to go head to head on the turf at Porter Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) WCC Golf Tournament Gets Underway At Westview With Three Teams Competing On The Fairways

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WCC Golf Tourney Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course In The Gem City

Sports

LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Potts
As the father of the record-setting sophomore quarterback, it was a proud realization that his son had come full circle within the QHS program.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Pirates Improve To (6-3) On The Soccer Pitch

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Pirates Rumble Past Mexico On The MSHSAA Soccer Pitch And Quincy’s Carter Venvertloh Sets A New Scoring Mark In A Win On The Pitch Against Galesburg

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Bodie Rollins Scores 2 Goals To Lead The Hannibal Pirates Past Mexico On The Soccer Pitch

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20)

Updated: 24 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Rolls To A (2-0) Win Over Hannibal At The Korf And The Quincy Blue Devils Beat Galesburg In The Gem City On The Western Big 6 Conference Court

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Improves To (18-1) On The Season After Beating Hannibal

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Wins At Kirksville

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Enjoys A Successful Day On The Fairways At The Kirksville Country Club Once Again

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Golf Team Earns Another Victory On The Fairways

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Football Team Ready To Focus On Galesburg And The Heat

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (September 20) QHS Blue Devils Return To The Practice Turf To Prepare To Face Galesburg And The Heat

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Return To The Practice Turf AS They Focus On Galesburg And Dealing With The Heat