WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) WCC Golf Tournament Gets Underway At Westview With Three Teams Competing On The Fairways
IHSA Golf: Rushville-Industry, Illini West, QND Raiders Hit The Greens In Search Of Conference Gold
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The fairways at the Westview Golf Course were buzzing with anticipation earlier today as the West Central Conference Golf Championship got underway. Three teams were competing for the WCC crown. Quincy Notre Dame had a strong and season squad focused on winning the title along with the Rockets of Rushville-Industry, and the Chargers from Illini West.
We’ll hit the fairways and check in on some of the early action in The Gem City.
