WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 21) (3-1) Quincy Blue Devils Have A Date With Galesburg On “Football Friday Night”

QHS In Search Of The Second Western Big 6 Conference Victory Of The Season
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The mission is quite clear for the Quincy High football team this week. Stay focused, play smart, and do your job. That’s what will be needed from every member of the squad as the “Blue and White” prepare to head to Galesburg on Friday.

The (3-1) Blue Devils lost against the (1-3) Silver Streaks last season at Flinn, so you can be sure QHS will ready to dole out a little “payback” this week at GHS. It should also be noted that Galesburg scheduled QHS to be their Homecoming opponent this week as well. We’ll check in with Quincy head coach Rick Little (15 years) and Blue Devils junior lineman Chris Flachs and get their thoughts on facing the Silver Streaks in 48 hours,

