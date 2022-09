WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 21) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Golf Team Captures West Central Conference Championship At Westview

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA

West Central Conference Golf Championship

Westview Golf Course

Team Standings

1. Quincy Notre Dame 291

2. Illini West Chargers 327

3. Rushville-Industry 340

Medalist: Cole Willer (QND) 70

IHSA Volleyball

West Hancock 2

South Fulton 0

WH Lady Titans Win 25-19, 25-10

West Hancock Now (7-6) On The Season

IHSA Tennis (Girls)

Macomb 4

Kewanee 1

Hannibal 9

Quincy 0

MSHSAA Softball

North Shelby 9

Harrisburg 1

NS Raiders Now (13-2)

Bowling Green 1

Capital City 0

BG Lady Cats Now (10-6) On The Season

NJCAA Volleyball

Spoon River 1

John Wood 4

LADY BLAZERS WIN AT HOME BY THE SCORES OF 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 19-25, AND 15-9.

NAIA Soccer (Women)

HEART OF AMERICA ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

PARKVILLE, MISSOURI

CULVER-STOCKTON 2

PARK 0

C-SC NOW (4-3-1) OVERALL . (2-1-0) IN THE HEART

Culver’s “Mackenzie Frizzell” records her 2-nd straight shutout and fourth shutout of the season this evening!

Men’s Soccer

Culver Stockton 0

Park 1

Culver-Stockton is (4-3-1) overall & (0-2-1) in Heart

