7th Annual Homecoming Balloon Glow

QU Balloon Glow
QU Balloon Glow(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University hosted their 7th Annual Balloon Glow event at Friars’ Field.

The family friendly event ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the event people were able to see pilots lighting up their hot air balloons for the Homecoming Celebration.

Kids were able to get in the balloon baskets and see the blowers up and close.

There were several venders selling food and beverages for all to buy.

“And this brings the community out and people love it,” Balloon Pilot Laurie Acuff said. “It is just kind of a big kaboom at the end of their day.”

Tomorrow at daybreak, the balloons will take off from Friars’ Field as long as the weather is permitting.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

Quincy University kicks off homecoming weekend with parade
Quincy University kicks off homecoming weekend with parade
New London Fire Department gets new generator to help during emergencies
New London Fire Department gets new generator to help during emergencies
JWCC enrollment stays stable
JWCC enrollment stays stable
Judge grants standby attorney for Yohn
Judge grants standby attorney for Yohn