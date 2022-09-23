7th Annual Homecoming Balloon Glow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University hosted their 7th Annual Balloon Glow event at Friars’ Field.

The family friendly event ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the event people were able to see pilots lighting up their hot air balloons for the Homecoming Celebration.

Kids were able to get in the balloon baskets and see the blowers up and close.

There were several venders selling food and beverages for all to buy.

“And this brings the community out and people love it,” Balloon Pilot Laurie Acuff said. “It is just kind of a big kaboom at the end of their day.”

Tomorrow at daybreak, the balloons will take off from Friars’ Field as long as the weather is permitting.

