Beautiful Weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready for what should be a very nice fall weekend. You’ll get the best of both worlds. If you like sunshine and warm temperatures, Saturday is your day with high temperatures that should top out near 80. If you like things a little bit cooler a cold front will slide through the area and not temperatures down on Sunday into the 70s for a high. High pressure builds into the Midwest next week and that will keep the skies mostly clear. While it will be sunny the temps will be running slightly below seasonal norms. Normally the temps are in the mid-70s for the first week of fall. Next week looks dry and sunny. Fabulous fall week with temperatures running slightly below what is normal for this time of year.

