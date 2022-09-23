Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 23rd, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Eldon Vaughn

Shelly Rowland

Clara Schmidt

Clair Clark

Shawn Asbury

Lane Heldt

Don Thurman

Chris Deeter

Jon Webel

Jessie Oenning

Chris Kovacs

Andi Kovacs

Brian Waller

Heather Schrage

Kerry Grant

Bailee Case

Chuck Banks

Brinlee Berg

Debbie Damron

Martha Fuller

Kelsey Christison

Jean Sleight

Ellie Barnstead

Nathan Parker

Karla Sullivan

Mike Whiston

Iyla Thompson

Tatum Cottrell

Karen McClain

Kevin Likes

Reece Crossan

Betty Nelson

Ryan Barnes

Sarah Ellerman

ANNIVERSARIES

Jeff & Nicole Shields

Brad & Sandy Heaton

Larry & Jackie Riggens

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.