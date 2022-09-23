Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 24th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Hailey Hogge
Harlee Rowland
Jason Henry
Mark Cheffey
Kirk Huckey
Debbie Carson
Ricky Foster
Jake Croxton
Mindy Reichert
Mike McConnell
Jeanne Hill
Carson Cravens
Savannah Boyer
Kent Boylen
Levi Giles
Graci Giles
David Baker
Reece Roberts
Carl Banks
Mason Haden
Johanna Morehouse
Patrick Genenbacher
Nancy Kelly
Kathy Frye
Thomas Gaudian
ANNIVERSARIES
Scott & Kara Haden
Rodney & Linda Higgins
Mike & Stephanie Foulk
Jimmy & Melanie Smith
Richard & Janet Apt
Paul & Jessica Koscielski
Jim & Nikki Fink
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.