Changes coming to Quincy’s city-wide cleanup

QUINCY (WGEM) - For those looking forward to Quincy’s city-wide cleanup event, they may notice some changes.

This year’s cleanup will happen on the Northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot, near Slumberland Furniture.

Those participating in the cleanup are asked to use the College Avenue entrance to the parking lot.

This year’s cleanup will also run all week long as opposed to a single weekend day.

The cleanup will operate 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The one exception will be on Thursday, where it will be open 7 a.m. to noon and then again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the closing time each afternoon.

According to Sanitation Superintendent John Schafer, the changes are due to staffing issues.

“The biggest reason was because Republic Services just don’t have the drivers. They have a shortage of drivers just like a lot of people do and so they weren’t able to provide all the rear load trucks like they normally do. They’re going to provide just the roll off containers, the open top containers,” said Schafer.

He said the change in equipment and time will make it easier for those working.

“It just doesn’t take as much manpower for them to run it that way, so with doing that, they suggested we try to do a full week just to kind of spread it out,” said Schafer.

He said it is important to remember that electronics, liquids, tires and yard waste will not be accepted.

Any refrigerators or air conditioners (appliances containing refrigerant) needs to have a sticker on it stating that the refrigerant has been properly removed.

Anyone with questions can contact Central Services at 217-228-4520.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.