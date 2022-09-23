Cool and cloudy with scattered showers

By Whitney Williams
Sep. 23, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our Friday morning with cool temperatures in the 50s for much of the Tri-States. However, a few locations, such as Macomb and Mount Sterling, have been a little cooler in the upper 40s. We are also starting off the day with some light scattered rain showers. This rain is due to a trough that has been developing over the Great Plains. We will have scattered to numerous showers as we head through the rest of the morning and afternoon. By about 5 PM this evening, the bulk of the rain should be out of here. However, there will still be a few lingering stray showers at that time before all the the rain comes to an end later this evening. Due to the excessive cloud cover and scattered showers, temperatures will be even cooler today. Daytime highs will only be in the upper 50s. That is below normal for this time of year. In fact, Quincy will be looking at getting close to a record low daytime high. The record right now is 57° set back in 1989. Into tonight, we will have decreasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow’s warm up is still on track with some west/southwesterly winds. At times, it will be a little breezy tomorrow with gusts up to about 20 mph. Highs will be close to 80° under sunny skies. Another cold front will swing through that evening though.

