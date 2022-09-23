Facility upgrades coming to multiple Adams County villages

QUINCY (WGEM) - Half a million dollars worth of improvements are coming to five communities across Adams County.

The Adams County board voted last week to allocate $750,000 worth of ARPA funds, with $510,000 going to fund public restroom upgrades in Camp Point, Liberty, Coatsburg, Golden and Plainville.

Adams County Board Finance Chairman Bret Austin said restroom upgrades can get expensive when factoring in materials and building costs so the funds can be helpful for small villages.

“The necessity to make sure that we try to pump some money into all the communities around Adams County because that’s really what this money was meant for,” he said. “Our money was county-wide, community-based money and to get that back into these communities for whatever purpose they think is their priority.”

Local mayors said their restrooms have been needing upgrades for some time. Liberty mayor Stacy Clark said their restrooms have been around since the 1960s and need to upgraded so they are handicap accessible.

Liberty and Camp Point are getting $120,000 each while Plainville, Coatsburg and Golden are getting $90,000 each..

Coatsburg mayor Ron Shanholtzer said they are planning to make the restroom near their town hall handicap accessible and build a restroom at Lawless park. He said due to their community’s size, they usually only have around $10,000 in their budget left over at the end of the year. He said the ARPA funds give them opportunity for these projects.

“We have a lot of families come in from the outside community, bring their kids in, and we though the restroom would be a nice added feature to get more kids in to play,” Shanholtzer said. “If you don’t have something for the kids to do they’re gonna get in trouble.”

Both Shanholtzer and Clark said they’re expecting work to get underway in the spring of 2023.

