Hospital Report: September 23, 2022

By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Sharon L. Kindhart, 75, of Payson, IL, passed away September 20 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life.

Carolyn E. “Susie” Ayres, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 21 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Warren K. Vahle, age 95, of Quincy, died September 20 in Blessing Hospital.  He was resident of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Stephen & Hannah Trott of Plymouth, IL...boy

