JWCC enrollment stays stable

QUINCY (WGEM) - New enrollment numbers from John Wood Community College show not much has changed since Fall of 2021.

According to JWCC President Mike Elbe, enrollment increased by just over 60 students over the yearly period.

Elbe said the stable enrollment is not surprising given the needs of the local workforce following the pandemic.

“A lot of my students are coming back after taking some time off during COVID, so that’s a good sign for our workforce because many of those students are in those workforce programs,” said Elbe.

He said the college has more work to do when it comes to growing enrollment, since more students means more opportunities for the community.

“So as we grow our enrollment numbers, it only provides a more stable workforce for our region,” said Elbe. “And as we all know, all businesses in this Tri-State area are looking for workers.”

He expects more growth in the coming years due to recent college expansion work such as the workforce development center and the new Agricultural Sciences Complex in Pike County.

The enrollment numbers will be submitted to the Illinois Community College Board by mid-October.

