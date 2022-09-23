Local church gives out Chromebooks and desktops

QUINCY (WGEM) - New computers are now in the hands of those in need thanks to the work of two local organizations.

Bethel AME church partnered together with PC’s for People to provide the technology to low income individuals within the community.

Friday’s giveaway marks the third time the two organizations paired together to hand out computers.

Rev. Carl Terry with Bethel AME said events such as these giveaways are important because this technology can improve communication in the community.

“You find people get upset because they can’t communicate, you find people get all types of things because they can’t communicate. And it gives them a leg up,” said Terry. “We are here to help people do better, and be better. And when you know better, you do better.”

He said communication issues are a big problem in today’s world, and communication should not be restricted due to income.

“And what we’re trying to do is make it easier for people to have an avenue to communicate around the world, across the country, and even down the street,” said Terry. “Having an email address, all of those types of things.”

Over the last three giveaways, he said nearly 300 computers have been shared with the community.

In addition to the computer services, county officials were also present to help people register to vote, another key action in Terry’s opinion.

For more information on PC’s for People including a list of upcoming computer giveaway events, click here.

