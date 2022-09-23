MCPT elects to terminate contract with Durham School Services

The contract will be terminated on Dec. 31.
The contract will be terminated on Dec. 31.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Changes are being made to McDonough County Public Transportation (MCPT) that officials said could help alleviate a driver shortage.

The county’s public transportation system is terminating their contract with Durham School Services. Initially, the county partnered with Durham nearly two years ago when CARES Act funding covered the cost of the third party service.

By terminating the contract, Transit Director Miranda Lambert said MCPT will have better oversight of new drivers.

“One of the things by bringing this in-house will allow us to have better oversight of the day-to-day when it comes to transit operations, our onboarding, hiring and training as well,” Lambert said.

Lambert said the the cost of the five year Durham contract increase by 5% annually. In the current contract, Durham School Services system total is $2.2 million. She said this could add an additional $500,000 to MCPT’s operational budget.

“Taking this in-house, we will be able to have better control of how we allocate our funding into personnel,” Lambert said. “We were able to cover those expenses, but now that our CARES funding is coming to the end of its term, we needed to look at other solutions and being able to run operations within our annual budget.”

Currently, Durham assists new-hires with attaining their CDL. When the contract comes to an end on Dec. 31, MCPT will need to find new ways to train employees.

Lambert noted that MCPT hasn’t yet decided what they will do to help drivers get their CDL, but are exploring options around the area.

Due to the recent driver shortage, MCPT has had to take certain routes offline. This also forced other buses to shift accordingly. For frequent riders like Lea Walker, a reliable transportation service is critical.

“I don’t have any other form of transportation,” Walker said. “I use the bus for my grocery shopping, to get my meds.”

While Walker said she doesn’t ride the bus every single day, she said she knows of other Macomb residents who also rely heavily on public transportation.

“Recently I was here at the City Center waiting with a woman who had an appointment at the hospital, so if the bus is late that’s bad,” Walker said.

Lambert said there are prospective employees “in the pipeline.” She added that Durham is still working hard to fill driver vacancies. Currently, MCPT is looking to fill five positions.

Because the Macomb School District has a separate contract with Durham, MCPT’s contract termination with the service will not effect the school district.

RELATED:

McDonough County Transportation making changes amidst lingering driver shortage

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

Mayor Michael Inman said the City is facing significant costs of chemicals for the current...
Test well drilling to happen next summer for new Macomb Water Treatment Plant
Enrollment at JWCC increased by around sixty students compared to Fall of 2021.
JWCC enrollment stays stable
A display inside an Illinois gun shop.
Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas
The $50,000+ will go towards housing programs through YWCA Quincy.
2022 Bridge The Gap raises more than $50,000