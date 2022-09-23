WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 22) North Shelby Lady Raiders Preparing For A Big Weekend On The MSHSAA Dirt As Tourney Action Gets Underway
MSHSAA Softball Scores From A Busy Thursday Night
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, September 22, 2022
MSHSAA Softball
Highland 11
Clark County 1
HHS Scored 5 Runs In The 6th Inning
Palmyra 0
Macon 1
PHS Lady Panthers Now (7-9) And (2-2) In The CCC
Monroe City 2
Brookfield 4
Mark Twain 17
Wellsville-Middletown 0
MTHS Tigers Now (6-9) On The Season
Bowling Green 10
Van-Far 0
Louisiana 0
Elsberry 1
Marceline 15
Scotland County 0
Kirksville 1
Moberly 11
