WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 22) North Shelby Lady Raiders Preparing For A Big Weekend On The MSHSAA Dirt As Tourney Action Gets Underway

MSHSAA Softball Scores From A Busy Thursday Night
North Shelby Lady Raiders Rolling On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt
North Shelby Lady Raiders Rolling On The MSHSAA Softball Dirt(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, September 22, 2022

MSHSAA Softball

Highland 11

Clark County 1

HHS Scored 5 Runs In The 6th Inning

Palmyra 0

Macon 1

PHS Lady Panthers Now (7-9) And (2-2) In The CCC

Monroe City 2

Brookfield 4

Mark Twain 17

Wellsville-Middletown 0

MTHS Tigers Now (6-9) On The Season

Bowling Green 10

Van-Far 0

Louisiana 0

Elsberry 1

Marceline 15

Scotland County 0

Kirksville 1

Moberly 11

