Oktoberfest ahead this weekend

By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The annual Quincy Rotary Club’s Oktoberfest gets underway from noon until 10 p.m., Saturday.

The tradition returns at the 900 block of York Street in Quincy.

Admission is free and the event will feature live music, food, the beer and brat dash and cavern tours.

The tours run every fifteen minutes from noon to 8p.m.

Children under 9-years-old are not permitted on the tours.

In addition to the usual activities, Oktoberfest Co-Chair Karen Mayville said they are trying something new this year.

“Axe throwing is going to be here, that’s our new event for Oktoberfest,” she said.

Mayville mentioned that a lot of planning goes into the event every year to make sure it is a successful and fun time for the community.

“We started in January and it keeps going until the day of the event, and then we’ll do a debriefing about a month later,” said Mayville.

She said anyone wanting to hear the polka music should arrive earlier in the day, with more traditional and modern music played later in the afternoon.

You can find out more information about this year’s Oktoberfest here.

