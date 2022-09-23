Quincy bookstore to relocate to downtown

WGEM News at Five
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Codex books, currently located at 3734 Broadway Street, will close next Monday for a week for relocation.

The store will relocate to downtown Quincy at the intersection of Sixth and Maine street.

Store management said they believe downtown is a better fit for the business.

“Yeah and you know we just feel like downtown’s got a lot going for it right now, so they feel like it’s just gonna do so much better down there,” said Codex Barista and Sales Specialist Stevie Rife.

The store plans to re-open on Oct. 1.

Rife said the store plans to add more drink flavors upon re-opening.

