Quincy Community Theatre announces 2023 productions

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theatre announced the productions for their 2023 schedule.

This year’s season will coincide with the organization’s 100th anniversary celebration.

“As we enter our 100th anniversary, it is really important for us to honor those that helped build such a robust and meaningful community organization, while looking ahead to what the future holds for QCT,” said Executive Director Burgundy Hill. “It’s an excellent time to give the look of an organization a refresh.”

The organization unveiled eight shows as a part of next year’s season.

The 2023 season ticket will include:

Rent , April 21-23, 27-30

The Music Man , July 20-23, 27-30

Clue , Sept. 8-10, 14-17

The Hobbit , Oct. 19-22

Peter Pan, Dec. 1-3, 6-10

Additional family/student theatre productions for 2023:

Disney’s Moana Jr. , Feb. 23-26

A Midsummer Night’s Dream , June 15-18

Lions in Illyria, touring April 17-May 26

QCT will also be offering two special events to celebrate the anniversary:

Ultimate Cast Party, May 12

Dream Roles Reimagined 100th Anniversary Gala, Sept. 22

QCT said that 2023 season tickets are available to new season ticket holders beginning Oct. 24, 2022, with current ticket holders being able to renew their seats starting Oct. 10, 2022.

For more information about the 2023 season, auditions or volunteering, call the QCT Box Office at 217-222-3209 or visit their website. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.