Quincy man arrested after report of gunshot

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested Thursday on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, leaving the scene and driving with a suspended license.

Quincy police say they were dispatched about 10:31 a.m. to the area of Kentucky and Fourth streets for reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived on the scene, no one was there.

Officers then spoke to other people in the area and were told about an argument between Troy Owsley, 33, and a 24-year-old man.

The argument reportedly resulted in a car crash and a gunshot being fired.

Officers traced Owsley to his home and was taken into custody because of a previous warrant.

A search warrant for his home was served, and the officers reportedly found a firearm in his residence.

Owsley is being held in Adams County Jail.

