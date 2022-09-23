Quincy mayor to promote physical activity at Fall Festival

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup will be launching his first Move with the Mayor event Oct. 1 in Quincy, the mayor’s office reports.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Fall Festival at Upper Moorman Park.

Troup will walk laps with the public from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the festival.

This event is to support a nationwide initiative promoting physical activity.

Officials urge you to use the hashtag #MWTM on social media platforms to support the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.