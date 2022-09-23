Quincy mayor to promote physical activity at Fall Festival

Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.(WGEM)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup will be launching his first Move with the Mayor event Oct. 1 in Quincy, the mayor’s office reports.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Fall Festival at Upper Moorman Park.

Troup will walk laps with the public from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the festival.

This event is to support a nationwide initiative promoting physical activity.

Officials urge you to use the hashtag #MWTM on social media platforms to support the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

Troy Owsley
Quincy man arrested after report of gunshot
7th Annual Homecoming Balloon Glow
7th Annual Homecoming Balloon Glow
Quincy University kicks off homecoming weekend with parade
Quincy University kicks off homecoming weekend with parade
New historical mural to be placed in downtown Barry later this year
New historical mural to be placed in downtown Barry later this year