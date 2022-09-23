Quincy mayor to promote physical activity at Fall Festival
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup will be launching his first Move with the Mayor event Oct. 1 in Quincy, the mayor’s office reports.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Fall Festival at Upper Moorman Park.
Troup will walk laps with the public from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the festival.
This event is to support a nationwide initiative promoting physical activity.
Officials urge you to use the hashtag #MWTM on social media platforms to support the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.
