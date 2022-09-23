Quincy teacher wins Golden Apple

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public Schools’ Samantha Landwehr was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple Award in September.

The Quincy native is in her second year teaching first grade at Baldwin Elementary School.

“They are just so honest, and they are always keeping you on your toes, and it’s something new every day.” Landwehr said.

In her short teaching career, Landwehr has already made a big impression on parents, students and fellow teachers.

“There’s so little that can be taught and so much that you just have to naturally possess, and she has those gifts,” Baldwin Elementary first grade teacher Kourtney Thompson said.

Landwehr was a student teacher for Thompson before moving to her own classroom. Thompson said Landwehr has a great ability to connect with kids.

“She’s a fabulous teacher who makes engaging opportunities for her kids. She’s great at developing relationships with her students and making learning fun in a happy place for them to be,” Thompson explained.

Landwehr said she doesn’t just influence kids inside the classroom, she also spends time with them outside of school.

“Some of my favorite things to do being a teacher is not just inside the classroom it’s going to their games outside of school and spending time with them outside of school too,” Landwehr said.

Students said one of their favorite activities in Landwehr’s class is Fun Fridays.

“If you would do your work you could have Fun Friday,” student Jacob Hensley said.

“It’s when you get to play with all different kinds of toys,” first grader Samuel Miller said.

“I played with marbles,” student Roselyn Priest said.

Landwehr said the class favorite only helps her continue to build those strong relationships.

“They work so hard in the day that they need that time to just be kids and play with each other and building relationships with each other and myself " Landwehr explained.

