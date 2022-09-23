Quincy University kicks off homecoming weekend with parade

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s homecoming weekend for Quincy University and Thursday night they held their annual homecoming parade.

Quincy University students, athletes and staff marched down 18th Street.

Area residents and alumni came out to watch the parade.

Robin Hummert used to work in the QU cafeteria and she said she came out to show support.

“I love it. I miss the students so much,” Hummert said. “I really enjoy seeing them and hanging around them and supporting all the sports.”

Some groups that marched included the football team, cheerleaders and members of other clubs on campus.

