Rural Lewis County home destroyed by fire

DURHAM, Mo. (WGEM) - A fire destroyed a home in rural Lewis County, Missouri, Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 9 a.m. at 27804 Monterey Avenue north of Durham, Missouri.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed when they arrived and the fire progressed faster as they worked to extinguish it.

Firefighters pumped water from a pond that was on the property to put out the fire and were able to contain the fire by 11:44 a.m.

Firefighters said a couple lived in the home and were able to make it out.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known.

R-4 Fire Protection District, Western Lewis County Fire Protection District, Lewis County EMS, and Palmyra Fire Department all responded.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.