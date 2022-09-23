Test well drilling to happen next summer for new Macomb Water Treatment Plant

Mayor Michael Inman said the City is facing significant costs of chemicals for the current...
Mayor Michael Inman said the City is facing significant costs of chemicals for the current water source that comes out of Spring Lake.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is another step closer towards building a new water treatment plant.

After Monday’s City Council meeting, rezoning property on the corner of Ward and Grant Streets is in the works for the purpose of test well drilling.

Currently, the City’s water source comes from Spring Lake.

Mayor Michael Inman said the lake is experiencing significant siltation issues. The new plant would move the City’s water source from surface water to an underground aquifer.

While Inman indicated there is nothing wrong with the City’s water, but the cost of chemicals for the water and maintaining the current plant is driving the need for a new facility.

“We’re incurring some rather significant costs in chemicals to treat our current water source,” Inman said. “In order to maintain that there’s nothing wrong with our water for decades to come, the council made the decision to move away from Spring Lake as our water source.”

Inman said crews will likely test the property next summer. If the location is able to meet Macomb’s water needs, the next step is to purchase the land.

The new water treatment plant could be up and running by 2025.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Fire breaks out at Titan Wheel plant
Bradyn & Rick Little
LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday
Caitlin Dietiker
Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years following woman’s death from fentanyl intoxication

Latest News

The contract will be terminated on Dec. 31.
MCPT elects to terminate contract with Durham School Services
Enrollment at JWCC increased by around sixty students compared to Fall of 2021.
JWCC enrollment stays stable
A display inside an Illinois gun shop.
Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas
The $50,000+ will go towards housing programs through YWCA Quincy.
2022 Bridge The Gap raises more than $50,000