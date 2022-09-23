Test well drilling to happen next summer for new Macomb Water Treatment Plant

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is another step closer towards building a new water treatment plant.

After Monday’s City Council meeting, rezoning property on the corner of Ward and Grant Streets is in the works for the purpose of test well drilling.

Currently, the City’s water source comes from Spring Lake.

Mayor Michael Inman said the lake is experiencing significant siltation issues. The new plant would move the City’s water source from surface water to an underground aquifer.

While Inman indicated there is nothing wrong with the City’s water, but the cost of chemicals for the water and maintaining the current plant is driving the need for a new facility.

“We’re incurring some rather significant costs in chemicals to treat our current water source,” Inman said. “In order to maintain that there’s nothing wrong with our water for decades to come, the council made the decision to move away from Spring Lake as our water source.”

Inman said crews will likely test the property next summer. If the location is able to meet Macomb’s water needs, the next step is to purchase the land.

The new water treatment plant could be up and running by 2025.

