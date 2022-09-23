WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 22) QU Hawks Focused In On Homecoming Match-Up Against Ashland University Set For Saturday At “The Rock!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The week has certainly been filled with anticipation, excitement, and various events on the Quincy University campus. That’s usually what happens during Homecoming Week in Hawks Country year after year. The players on the QU football team can feel the extra anticipation and excitement in the air that all really centers around Saturday’s big game at QU Stadium. That’s where the (2-1) QU Hawks will face the (2-0) Eagles of Ashland University out of Ohio, for a 1:00 p.m. match-up on the turf. AU is currently ranked 12th in the nation in the latest poll released by the American Football Coaches Association. The last time Quincy University faced Ashland on the gridiron, the end result was not a pretty one for the Hawks as they fell to defeat 63-23. That was just a year ago. The Hawks remember!

QU linebacker Peyten Chappel is one of the players that certainly remember. The senior out of Mt. Zion, Illinois, who is the reining GLVC Defensive Player Of The Week, recently offered his perspective on Homecoming Week. Chappel also offered details on how the Hawks plan to stay focused on the game ahead in a week filled with a bevvy of various “off the field” distractions.

