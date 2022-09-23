WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 22) Quincy Blue Devils Understand The Challenge Ahead On The Western Big 6 Gridiron In Facing Galesburg On The Road

QHS Will Be In Search Of Their Second WB6 Conference Win On Friday At GHS
QHS Blue Devils Offer Insight On Facing Galesburg This "Football Friday Night!"
QHS Blue Devils Offer Insight On Facing Galesburg This "Football Friday Night!"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy High football team understand the challenge ahead. The (3-1) Blue Devils have watched all the game film, read the scouting report, and gone over all the schemes they’ll face offensively and defensively. Now it’s time to simply “play the game” and execute on the field. Hopefully that’s the mindset that the players at QHS will have when it’s time to board the team bus and head to Galesburg on Friday. That where the “Blue and White” will face the (1-3) Silver Streaks who have lost their last 2 games in a row. GHS is a dangerous team playing at home.

The squad is now (0-2) in the Western Big 6 Standing while the Blue Devils are (1-1). QHS senior running back Brian Douglas recently offered some insight on the Silver Streaks along with junior tight end and defensive back Jack Mettemeyer.

The Blue Devils will kickoff their conference game at Galesburg this “Football Friday Night” at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 22) QU Hawks Focused In On Homecoming Match-Up Against Ashland University Set For Saturday At “The Rock!”

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Focused In On Homecoming Match-Up At "The Rock" On Saturday

Sports

Local high school seniors to join Hannibal-LaGrange softball roster this Spring

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Hannibal-LaGrange University announced Thursday two local high school students set to graduate in December will begin their college careers with the university in January.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 21) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Golf Team Captures West Central Conference Championship At Westview

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Capture WCC Golf Crown For 2022

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 21) (3-1) Quincy Blue Devils Have A Date With Galesburg On “Football Friday Night”

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Focused In On Facing Galesburg On The Road This Football Friday Night!

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) Hannibal FB: Aneyas Williams

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) Hannibal Pirates Head Coach Jeff Gschwender Offers Thoughts On The Status Of 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Pirates Football Team Preparing To Host Mexico On The MSHSAA Gridiron On Friday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) WCC Golf Championship Underway At Westview

Updated: 24 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 21) WCC Golf Tournament Gets Underway At Westview With Three Teams Competing On The Fairways

Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WCC Golf Tourney Gets Underway At The Westview Golf Course In The Gem City

Sports

LITTLE BIT OF FAMILY FUN: Father-son relationship doubles as successful head coach-quarterback combo for QHS football team

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT
|
By John Potts
As the father of the record-setting sophomore quarterback, it was a proud realization that his son had come full circle within the QHS program.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (September 20) Hannibal Pirates Improve To (6-3) On The Soccer Pitch

Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT