WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 22) Quincy Blue Devils Understand The Challenge Ahead On The Western Big 6 Gridiron In Facing Galesburg On The Road

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy High football team understand the challenge ahead. The (3-1) Blue Devils have watched all the game film, read the scouting report, and gone over all the schemes they’ll face offensively and defensively. Now it’s time to simply “play the game” and execute on the field. Hopefully that’s the mindset that the players at QHS will have when it’s time to board the team bus and head to Galesburg on Friday. That where the “Blue and White” will face the (1-3) Silver Streaks who have lost their last 2 games in a row. GHS is a dangerous team playing at home.

The squad is now (0-2) in the Western Big 6 Standing while the Blue Devils are (1-1). QHS senior running back Brian Douglas recently offered some insight on the Silver Streaks along with junior tight end and defensive back Jack Mettemeyer.

The Blue Devils will kickoff their conference game at Galesburg this “Football Friday Night” at 7:00 p.m.

