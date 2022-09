WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 22) Emma Hoing And The QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team Plays Host To Illini West At The Pitt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, September 22, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Illini West 0

Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND Wins In 2 Games (25-15, 25-18)

QND Now (19-1) On The Season

Illini West Slides To (10-5) On The Season

Lady Raider Leaders:

Annie Eaton 20 assists, 3 aces

Emma Hoing 6 kills, 6 aces

Abbey Schreacke 8 kills 3 aces

IW Leaders:

Kills-

Josie Bryan and Reagan Reed with 6 each.

Assists-

Josie Bryan with 8, Reagan Reed with 5.

Digs-

Kaelyn Ferrill and Abi White with 3 each.

Service Points-

Abi White with 3.

(10-5) Lady Chargers Will Face Liberty On Monday At 7:00 p.m.

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy Blue Devils 0

Rock Island 2

IHSA Volleyball

Lewistown 0

Macomb 2

MHS Lady Bombers Win 25-8 & 25-17

Macomb Leaders:

Kennedy Adair (11 kills)

Aly Thorman (7 kills, 3 blocks)

Sarah Stufflebeam (10 digs)

Quinn Rexroat (2 aces, 6 digs)

Kaitlyn Robinson (29 assists)

Camp Point Central 2

West Prairie 0

CPC Wins 25-23, 25-19

CPC Lady Panther Leaders:

Soph: Lauren Miller 10 kills 3 aces 8 digs

Sr Maggie Bowen- 20 digs

Jr Anabelle Fessler: 6 kills

Sr Tori Fessler: 4 Blocks 3 kills

Soph Karly Peters: 20 assists 1 kill

IHSA Volleyball

Brown County 1

Carrollton 2

BC Lady Hornets Fall To Defeat (24-26, 25-15, 22-25)

Lady Hornets Leaders:

Klare Flynn (12 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs)

Katey Flynn (17 kills,9 digs)

Gracie Hedden (8 kills, 9 digs)

Cyrah Dunlap had 38 assists

MSHSAA Volleyball

Kirksville 0

Hannibal 3

Hannibal Lady Pirates Win: 25-12, 25-10, 25-9

HHS Leaders:

Abbie Martin 5 kills, 1 ace 5 digs

Ashlyn Hess 4 aces, 17 set assists

Courtney Locke 3 kills, 1 ace 1 block

Emilia Bates 6 kills

Kate Maune 11 kills, 7 digs

Lexi Wheelan 8 digs

Mia Ebers 2 kills

Nora Hark 5 kills, 3 aces, 11 set assists. (Tallies Her 100th Career Ace Tonight!)

MSHSAA Soccer

Fulton 0

Hannibal 3

HHS Now (7-3) Overall On The Season & (4-0) In The NCMC

NJCAA Soccer

Iowa Wesleyan (Reserves) 1

John Wood Blazers 4

JWCC Goals:

Jackson Richmiller (QHS) 1 Goal

Tristen Terrill (Hannibal) 1 Goal

Samy Aouati 1 Goal

Breno Queiroz 1 Goal

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.