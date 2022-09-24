Adams County Health Department holding immunization clinic

QUINCY (WGEM) - Flu season is upon us and the Adams County Health Department is gearing up to vaccinate as many as they can.

This Sunday, there will be a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at John Wood Community College from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Appointments are not needed, you can just show up.

New this year is a pneumonia vaccine that will be offered to those 65 years-old and older.

“Many of the physicians in the area and the CDC even are expecting a much more severe flu season this year just because we’ve kind of let our guard down after years of masking and everything coming off of COVID, so they’re expecting to see the variants just be a little bit stronger this year,” said Emily Hendrickson, Director of Nursing for the Adams County Health Department.

Hendrickson said to bring your driver’s license and insurance card if you plan on being vaccinated.

Without health insurance, the immunization fee is $35 for a regular dose.

A higher dosage for people over 65 and up is $72 without insurance.

