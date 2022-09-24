Adams County Health Department holding immunization clinic

New this year is a pneumonia vaccine that will be offered to those 65 years-old and older.
New this year is a pneumonia vaccine that will be offered to those 65 years-old and older.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Flu season is upon us and the Adams County Health Department is gearing up to vaccinate as many as they can.

This Sunday, there will be a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at John Wood Community College from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

Appointments are not needed, you can just show up.

New this year is a pneumonia vaccine that will be offered to those 65 years-old and older.

“Many of the physicians in the area and the CDC even are expecting a much more severe flu season this year just because we’ve kind of let our guard down after years of masking and everything coming off of COVID, so they’re expecting to see the variants just be a little bit stronger this year,” said Emily Hendrickson, Director of Nursing for the Adams County Health Department.

Hendrickson said to bring your driver’s license and insurance card if you plan on being vaccinated.

Without health insurance, the immunization fee is $35 for a regular dose.

A higher dosage for people over 65 and up is $72 without insurance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Owsley
Quincy man arrested after report of gunshot
Lewis County fire.
Rural Lewis County home destroyed by fire
An Amtrak train lies derailed after the train hit a truck at a crossing, Monday, June 27, 2022,...
BNSF sues deadly Amtrak crash victims, says they checked boxes in order to buy tickets
Construction is ahead of schedule on the three-story apartment building in Quincy, that caught...
Apartment on 7th and State Street work on schedule
American symphony
New riverboat to dock in Hannibal on Saturday

Latest News

Hannibal Public School District to build new classroom for food ag students
Hannibal Public School District to build new classroom for food ag students
Options for Women pregnancy center opens in Hannibal
Options for Women pregnancy center opens in Hannibal
Local church gives out Chromebooks and desktops
Local church gives out Chromebooks and desktops
Store management says they believe downtown is a better fit for the business.
Quincy bookstore to relocate to downtown