Geode Family Fest continues through the weekend

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Rock lovers gathered in Keokuk today to celebrate a massive geode hunt.

The 2022 Geode Family Fest continued Saturday.

There were plenty of hunts and vendors for guests to explore.

Officials said around $400,000 in tourism dollars are brought into Lee County from the event.

“It’s like a hunt, so you never know what you’re going to get, it’s the fun part of it and you’re always trying to get a dew drop or getting a different type of a geode,” said attendee Doug Vogel.

Officials expect about 1,000 people to attend the fest this weekend.

It ends on Sunday at First Christian Church in Keokuk at 1 p.m.

