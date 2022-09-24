Geode Family Fest continues through the weekend

Officials said around $400 thousand dollars in tourism dollars are brought into lee county from the event.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Rock lovers gathered in Keokuk today to celebrate a massive geode hunt.

The 2022 Geode Family Fest continued Saturday.

There were plenty of hunts and vendors for guests to explore.

Officials said around $400,000 in tourism dollars are brought into Lee County from the event.

“It’s like a hunt, so you never know what you’re going to get, it’s the fun part of it and you’re always trying to get a dew drop or getting a different type of a geode,” said attendee Doug Vogel.

Officials expect about 1,000 people to attend the fest this weekend.

It ends on Sunday at First Christian Church in Keokuk at 1 p.m.

