Geode Family Fest continues through the weekend
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - Rock lovers gathered in Keokuk today to celebrate a massive geode hunt.
The 2022 Geode Family Fest continued Saturday.
There were plenty of hunts and vendors for guests to explore.
Officials said around $400,000 in tourism dollars are brought into Lee County from the event.
“It’s like a hunt, so you never know what you’re going to get, it’s the fun part of it and you’re always trying to get a dew drop or getting a different type of a geode,” said attendee Doug Vogel.
Officials expect about 1,000 people to attend the fest this weekend.
It ends on Sunday at First Christian Church in Keokuk at 1 p.m.
