Hannibal Public School District to build new classroom for food ag students

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal School District is planning to build a new classroom for food ag students.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Susan Johnson announced they plan to build a new classroom next to the greenhouse.

She said ag students don’t have the proper space to prepare meat from slaughtered hogs and other animals.

Johnson said having the right area to work will improve their learning.

“Students can not only raise these animals and how to do those things but also understand how we utilize those for food consumption and be able to do it in a way that we can actually market those things,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they got $250,000 in grant money to help pay for the project.

