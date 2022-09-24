Fire breaks out on E Wheeler Street in Macomb

Home catches fire in Macomb
Home catches fire in Macomb(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Firefighters in Macomb responded to a dryer fire at a single-family home Saturday morning at 1665 E Wheeler Street around 9:35 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at 9:41 a.m. to find smoke emitting from the home. They made their way to the laundry room where they encountered flames.

Firefighters reported that they extinguished the fire by 9:56 a.m.

According to firefighters, the occupants were at home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said there was significant damage to the laundry room and hallway.

Firefighters reported that the occupants did not have insurance.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Macomb Fire Department.

