Oktoberfest brings crowds to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many people across Quincy took out their lederhosen and sauerkraut Saturday afternoon as the Quincy Rotary Club held their annual Oktoberfest.

The event featured food, cavern tours, drinks and brand new this year: axe throwing from Quincy Axe Company.

Additionally, several bands took to the stage to play live music ranging from traditional and modern music to old fashion polka music.

Eddie Korosa, Jr. and the Boys and Girls from Illinois was the first band to take to the stage to play polka music early on Saturday.

Korosa himself, who is from the Chicago area, said this year was the second time his band has performed at Oktoberfest and he said he loves making the trip to Quincy to get in on the fun.

“We kicked off the big festival here in Quincy, and we were happy to do it. Eddie Korosa, Jr. and the Boys and Girls from Illinois... We have our lederhosen on, it’s a wonderful event. Oktoberfest is fantastic here in Quincy and we’re happy to be back. We were here last year and we had a great time,” said Korosa.

He said the turnout was great, even at the beginning of the event.

“We started at 12:00 and we had a packed house. Well look around, it’s beautiful. You can’t beat the area, the friends and neighbors, everyone is smiling and having a good time,” said Korosa.

The yearly tradition is among the largest fundraisers for the Rotary Club, with the money raised being spent on various projects throughout the city.

You can find out more about Oktoberfest and the projects the Rotary Club is involved in here.

