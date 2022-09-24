Options for Women pregnancy center opens in Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - There’s a new place for unexpected parents to go for support in Northeast Missouri.

Options for Women held a ribbon cutting for their center in Hannibal Friday. It’s located at 7A Northport Plaza.

Executive Director Paul Brunner hopes they can support more parents than ever before.

“It’s a big day,” Brunner said. “It’s been a lot of work by a lot of people and it’s pretty neat to see it finally come together.”

It’s an organization that provides ultrasounds, life coaching, baby clothes and other resources for unexpected parents.

Brunner said their center in Bowling Green serves around 100 people each year. He expects the Hannibal center to serve up to 500.

“We have seen the break down of the family and lots of times the support network that they have is really not supportive,” Brunner said. “It’s not giving them the kind of support they need.”

Brunner said they wanted to serve all of Northeast Missouri, but their Bowling Green center wasn’t enough.

“As time went on, we knew that we really had to get here in order to serve Northeast Missouri,” Brunner said.

Tracy Yakes gave guests a tour of the ultrasound room. She got involved as a nurse and life coach because she wants to give a voice to the voiceless.

“While we know abortion is available, parenting and adoption is also available,” Yakes said. “And we want to give them all of the resources that they need.”

She said she is glad the center opened in Hannibal so she can help more mothers in need.

“We all have been given life yourself, let’s give it to others,” Yakes said.

They are still in need of volunteers, including both women and men, to serve in Hannibal. Call 573-213-5119 if you would like to get involved.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.