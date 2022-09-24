Walk to End Alzheimer’s marches on

QUINCY (WGEM) - Families in Quincy gathered to support those affected by Alzheimer’s.

Joanne Beeler participated in the Quincy Walk to End Alzheimer’s in honor of her late grandmother.

“My grandma, you know, started losing her memory and different things, a lot of the signs and symptoms that we didn’t know at the time because we never dealt with it,” said Beeler. “She ended up going to a nursing home for about seven years before passing in December of 2016.”

She said in the last few years of her grandma Phyllis’ life, events like Walk to End Alzheimer’s helped her family find resources to navigate the illness.

“I did get involved with it and became on the committee, so I started knowing what the resources out there for, you know, not only the patient, but caregivers and families,” said Beeler.

Organizer Olivia Majerchin said this year, the goal is to raise $100,000 dollars at the walk, which will be used to benefit families and those who suffer from Alzheimer’s.

“This year we’ve raised over $32,000. We do have a pretty substantial goal of $100,000 and we have reached that in the past,” said Majerchin.

Majerchin is also the Alzheimer’s Association Development Manager. She said in Illinois, 230,000 people are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s each year.

She said this walk is done in efforts to fund research for the disease, help find a cure and provide support to all impacted by Alzheimer’s.

“Specifically, being a caregiver is pretty overwhelming for people, it takes a lot out of you both mentally and physically, so focusing on supporting them as well is very important,” said Majerchin. “We like to have events like this because it brings the community together.”

If you or someone you know is living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, you can find resources here.

