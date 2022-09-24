Weekend Warm Up Doesn’t Last

Temperatures climbed 20-30 degrees higher on Saturday compared to Friday.
Temperatures climbed 20-30 degrees higher on Saturday compared to Friday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT
Saturday featured much warmer temperatures than Friday, with temps rising anywhere from 20 to 30 degrees higher than Friday afternoon’s record low maximum temps. These warmer than average conditions will not stick around for long through.

A cold front will move through the region overnight Saturday and into Sunday. The frontal passage will be dry, with just some enhanced cloud cover as it moves through. Despite the dry passage, the front will be impactful with temperatures dropping 10 degrees in some locations by Sunday afternoon, into the 70′s.

The dropping does not stop there, with temperatures set to fall into the 60′s throughout much of the work week with overnight lows dropping into the 40′s. This will lead to some crisp morning temperatures to begin the first full week of fall.

