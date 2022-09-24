WGEM Sports: “Football Friday Night” (September 23) QND Raiders Post A Big 35-14 Win Over The Knights Of Breese Mater Dei In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In a few observations from the cheap seats, you really can’t deny that “Football Friday Night” was filled with a number of outstanding efforts, turned in by various members of the QND Football program. As a team at Advance Physical Therapy Field, the Raiders posted an impressive 35-14 win over the Knights of Breese Mater Dei. Senior Dalton Miller, seeing significant time in the Raiders offensive backfield on Friday, posted the teams first touchdown against the Knights with a short 2-yard run for 6 in the first frame. After QND put their first score on the board, the Raiders almost botched the extra-point attempt but Charlie Lavery managed to somehow save the day. As the Raiders tried to go for the extra point kick with Deakon Schutte, the play simply didn’t materialized like the coaches drew it up in practice. Despite the miscue, Lavery was able to find a receiver on the conversion attempt and convert on a pass play to Gabe Terstriep in the end-zone to seal a 2-point conversion that gave the Raiders an early 8-7 lead. How does the old saying go...”Sometimes you have to make your own luck”, and that’s just what Lavery did to the delight of cheering Raider fans.

There is no doubt, QND senior Jackson Stratton should get a game ball after his 2 touchdown performance against Mater Dei. In the second quarter, “Number 15″ showed his speed and athletic skills as he broke tackles and out-raced several Knights defenders in route to tuning in a 46-yard touchdown strike on the ground. Stratton also had a short 6-yard TD run in the second quarter that gave the Raiders a 21-7 lead after the successful extra-point by Schutte.

After the Knights scored a touchdown with just 17 seconds left on the clock in the 2nd quarter, the Raiders found themselves nursing a slim 21-14 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Knights offensive miscues turned into golden moments for the QND defensive unit. In the third quarter, Quincy Notre Dame’s Wyatt Mueller intercepted a Knights pass and returned it 25-yards for a touchdown that extended the Raiders lead to 28-14 after the extra point.

With Mater Dei’s coaching staff continuing to try to move the ball through the air against the Raiders, the Knights turned the ball over once again on an interception reeled in by Dalton Miller. Miller returned the interception 72-yards for a touchdown to the delight of a packed house at 10th & Jackson. After the Miller touchdown and extra point, QND was cruising with a 35-14 lead. It was a lead that would hold after 4 quarters of action as the Raiders went on t post their third win of the season against 2 setbacks. QND will be on the road next week. The Raiders are scheduled to take on Mahomet Seymour on their hoe turf. The Bulldogs are now (5-0) on the season after beating Charleston on Friday 55-14.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.