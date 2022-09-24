WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 23) Hannibal Pirates Ready To Face The Dawgs Of Mexico At Porter Stadium On “Football Friday Night!”

Aneyas Williams Expected To Play Tonight Despite Missing Practice earlier This Week With An Injured Ankle
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (2-2) Hannibal Pirates will have a conference contest on tap against Mexico High this evening. A big crowd is expected to see 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams in action against the Bulldogs. Williams took some time off from practice earlier this week due to an injured ankle. It’s suspected the ankle was injured during the Hannibal-Troy game earlier this season.

Williams is expected to play tonight when the “Red & Black” try and lock up their third win of the season as they host MHS.

