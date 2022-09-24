WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 23) Quincy Blue Devils Head Coach Rick Little Offers Insight On The Position Players He Pleased With Heading Into Tonight’s Road Game Against Galesburg

QHS In Search Of Their Second WB6 Victory Of The Season This Evening Against The Silver Streaks
QHS Head Coach Rick Little Shares Insight On The Position Players Making High Marks In His Mind...
QHS Head Coach Rick Little Shares Insight On The Position Players Making High Marks In His Mind Right Now
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - They’ve made a huge impact during the first 4 weeks of the high school football season. An impact that truly brings a smile to the face of longtime QHS head coach Rick Little. Ladies and Gents, it’s safe to say that the QHS offensive line is slowly coming of age. Running backs in the Blue Devils stable would certainly agree, that the Bucs offensive linemen are doing their jobs productively and quietly.

That’s just the way Rick Little likes it. He wants his team to be ready when their number is called, yet humble, as he prepares to lead QHS up against the always dangerous Silver Streaks.

