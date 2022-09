WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 23) “Sports Extra” Jackson Stratton Leads The QND Raiders To A Won Over Breese Mater Dei And Hannibal Roll Past The Bulldogs Of Mexico High At Porter Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, September 23, 2022

“Football Friday Night”

IHSA

Breese Mater Dei 14

Quincy Notre Dame 35

QND Now (3-2) On The Season

Quincy 42

Galesburg 14

QHS Now (4-1) On The Season And (2-1) In The Western Big 6 Conference

West Hancock 22

Elmwood 48

Moroa-Forsythe 42

Pittsfield 12

Farmington 7

Macomb 58

MHS Bombers Now (5-0) On The Season

Unity 44

Triopa 14

MSHSAA

Russellville 42

Scotland County 13

Louisiana 32

South Callaway 28

Centralia 7

Monroe City 28

Montgomery County 0

Bowling Green 74

College Volleyball

NCAA

GLVC

Quincy University Lady Hawks 3

Maryville University 1

QU Wins By The Scores Of: 19-25, 25-20, 25-17, 27-25

NAIA

Iowa Wesleyan 0

Culver-Stockton 3

CSC Is Now (9-4) On The Season

NCAA Soccer (Women)

McKendree University 2

Quincy University Lady Hawks 1

