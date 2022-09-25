Adams County Health Department hosts drive-through flu clinic

According to the CDC flu season beings to increase in October.
According to the CDC flu season beings to increase in October.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -According to the CDC, flu season begins to increase in October.

On Sunday, the Adams County Health Department set up their first drive-through clinic at John Wood Community College.

A long line of cars were waiting to get their flu shots before the clinic even began.

“The CDC and IDPH came out with a press release saying they expect to see more severe influenzas season, so that’s something really important knowing that we need to get as many people vaccinated with flu as possible,” said Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson.

They were expecting 150 to 200 people to come and get their flu shot.

Some Quincy residents said they keep coming to these external clinic’s because they’re quick and easy.

“This is about the third or fourth year that I’ve done it. It’s convenient to just come out here, it doesn’t take long and it’s a good way to get the shot,” said Quincy resident Ronald Baugher.

The CDC said in recent years, flu activity has been low.

They add that COVID-19 likely contributed to the decline due to people wearing masks and staying home more.

“We’ve kind of let our guard down with how we stay home when we’re sick and all of those things, so flu is very similar. It’s another virus that can affect you when you’re around sick people. Getting that flu vaccine is just another added protection,” said Hendrickson.

The Adams County Health Department will have their next external clinic Oct. 3 at Liberty Elementary school at 3:30 p.m.

If you are unable to make the next external clinic you can visit their Facebook page for future clinics.

You can also go to the health department and walk-in for a flu shot from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The scene looked vastly different from the cool and rainy set up on Friday, with crowds...
Oktoberfest brings crowds to Quincy
Home catches fire in Macomb
Fire breaks out on E Wheeler Street in Macomb
Landwehr with students in her classroom
Quincy teacher wins Golden Apple
Set up was well underway Friday afternoon, especially indoors as the rain fell.
Oktoberfest ahead this weekend

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer’s marches on
Walk to End Alzheimer’s marches on
Geode Family Fest continues through the weekend
Geode Family Fest continues through the weekend
Oktoberfest brings crowds to Quincy
Oktoberfest brings crowds to Quincy
camp point central 9-24
camp point central 9-24