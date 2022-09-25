Adams County Health Department hosts drive-through flu clinic

QUINCY (WGEM) -According to the CDC, flu season begins to increase in October.

On Sunday, the Adams County Health Department set up their first drive-through clinic at John Wood Community College.

A long line of cars were waiting to get their flu shots before the clinic even began.

“The CDC and IDPH came out with a press release saying they expect to see more severe influenzas season, so that’s something really important knowing that we need to get as many people vaccinated with flu as possible,” said Adams County Health Department Director of Nursing Emily Hendrickson.

They were expecting 150 to 200 people to come and get their flu shot.

Some Quincy residents said they keep coming to these external clinic’s because they’re quick and easy.

“This is about the third or fourth year that I’ve done it. It’s convenient to just come out here, it doesn’t take long and it’s a good way to get the shot,” said Quincy resident Ronald Baugher.

The CDC said in recent years, flu activity has been low.

They add that COVID-19 likely contributed to the decline due to people wearing masks and staying home more.

“We’ve kind of let our guard down with how we stay home when we’re sick and all of those things, so flu is very similar. It’s another virus that can affect you when you’re around sick people. Getting that flu vaccine is just another added protection,” said Hendrickson.

The Adams County Health Department will have their next external clinic Oct. 3 at Liberty Elementary school at 3:30 p.m.

If you are unable to make the next external clinic you can visit their Facebook page for future clinics.

You can also go to the health department and walk-in for a flu shot from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

