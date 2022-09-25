Camping season extended in some Mark Twain Lake sites

PERRY, Mo. (WGEM) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced that they are extending the camping season in the Ray Behrens Campground.

Sites 48-116 in Little Bluestem and sites 117-157 in Cedar Ridge are available through Oct. 24.

The USACE said increased public demand is the reason for the extension.

To make a reservation click here or call 877-444-6777.

For more information about Mark Twain Lake call 573-565-2112 or visit their Facebook page.

