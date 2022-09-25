Camping season extended in some Mark Twain Lake sites

M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center and Project Office at Mark Twain Lake
M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center and Project Office at Mark Twain Lake(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 25, 2022
PERRY, Mo. (WGEM) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake announced that they are extending the camping season in the Ray Behrens Campground.

Sites 48-116 in Little Bluestem and sites 117-157 in Cedar Ridge are available through Oct. 24.

The USACE said increased public demand is the reason for the extension.

To make a reservation click here or call 877-444-6777.

For more information about Mark Twain Lake call 573-565-2112 or visit their Facebook page.

