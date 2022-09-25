First Full Week of Fall Will Feel Like It

After a seasonably warm weekend, cooler air will filter into the Midwest for much of the upcoming week. Northwesterly winds will continue to usher in cool air on Monday, dropping high temperatures into the upper 60′s to near 70 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25mph at times. Temperatures will remain quite similar on Tuesday, with overnight lows dropping into the 40′s.

Another weak and dry cold front will swing through on Tuesday, bringing a reinforcing push of cool air, dropping our high temperatures for Wednesday into the low to mid 60′s. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40′s for some areas, making the mornings feel quite crisp and chilly before temps begin rising heading into next weekend.

