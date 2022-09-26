Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 25th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Fern Sparrow

Diana Reis

Scott Parker

Winston Courtney

Julie Reckers

Bradley Brown

Kayzley Parrish

Larry Kackley

Terry Mors

Terri Brown

Jordan Tjaden

Jeanne Stierman

Joni Tappe

Connie Sellers

Cora Lee Welch

Paul Koscielski

Jackie Rouse

Yvonne McCauley

Cameron Morford

Kenzie Obert

Brittni Shirrell

Teresa Ruby Surgeon

ANNIVERSARIES

Brett & Kailee Wilson

John & Kimberly Barnett

Roy & Nancy Miller

Matt & Jane Jibben

Billy & Kirstin Cramer

Mike & Susan Hummel

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.