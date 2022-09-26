A couple of cool mornings

QUINCY (WGEM) - Cool fall-like temperatures will continue for much of the work week. We will have a couple of nights where we will see temperatures drop down into the low 40s possibly into the upper 30s. Frost can form with temperatures in the mid-30s. I would not take any chances if I had sensitive tropical potted plants outdoors. I would go ahead and bring them in or cover them up, Tuesday night and Wednesday night. It is possible there could be some frost on some rooftops on those days not sure about the ground level. High pressure will be dominating the Tri-State area which will keep us in cool and clear conditions for the next 5 to 6 days. Temperatures will begin to warm as we head through the latter half of the week when the wind flow shifts around out of the south.

